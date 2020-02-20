Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $308.00

Shares of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 304 ($4.00), with a volume of 3922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($3.93).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.47. The company has a market cap of $48.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.