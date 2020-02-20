Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,100 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,100 ($119.71) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £105 ($138.12) to £107 ($140.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,545 ($99.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.