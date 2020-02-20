Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

