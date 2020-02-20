Kepler Capital Markets Increases BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 620

BP (LON:BP) had its price target lifted by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

BP traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 466.20 ($6.13). 28,785,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 479.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 493.91. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.62%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

