Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of Air France KLM stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, hitting €9.39 ($10.92). 9,947,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.88. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

