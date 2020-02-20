Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,219% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

NYSE KDP opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $195,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $568,380 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

