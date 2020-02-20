Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $41,287.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon and COSS. Kin has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $41,287.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.02973088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00228915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00043819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00144605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Allbit, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX, YoBit and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

