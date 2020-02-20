Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.75

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.75 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.80), with a volume of 54186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.62 ($0.78).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $114.52 million and a P/E ratio of 32.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,262.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,373.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

