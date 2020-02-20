Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1,688.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,726 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

KGC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 1,751,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,399,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

