Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Cap of $13,012.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $13,012.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

