Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 458,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.