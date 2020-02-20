Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Lowered to “Hold” at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

KNL stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Knoll’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Knoll by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 429.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 3.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

