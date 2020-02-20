Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 726,291 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,239,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $16,078,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.