KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. 22,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,679. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

