KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. 22,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,679. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.
KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile
