Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.2-393.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,523. Koppers has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $583.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

