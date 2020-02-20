Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

KRO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 408,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

