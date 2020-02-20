Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 760

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC cut shares of Lancashire to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price (up from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 736.33 ($9.69).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.50) on Monday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 601 ($7.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7,980.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 764.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 726.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

