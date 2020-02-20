Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and traded as low as $24.83. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $112,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,042 shares of company stock worth $277,728. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 100,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

