Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.97 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

