Laneway Resources Ltd (ASX:LNY) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Laneway Resources Ltd (ASX:LNY) insider Stephen Bizzell acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. Laneway Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.02 ($0.01).

About Laneway Resources

Laneway Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops gold and coal tenements in Australia and New Zealand. The company holds 100% interests in the Agate Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 647 square kilometers located in northeast Queensland; and the New Zealand gold project, which comprises two exploration permits covering an area of 58 square kilometers in the Hauraki Goldfield.

