Laurence Fink Sells 44,300 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $572.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.25. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $3,569,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

