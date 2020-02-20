Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.70. 700,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,811. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

