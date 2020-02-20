LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €114.00 by Deutsche Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.86 ($133.55).

FRA LEG traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €116.70 ($135.70). 68,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.26. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

