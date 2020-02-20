Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

LM opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

