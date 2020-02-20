Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,955. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

