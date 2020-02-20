LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.51. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LendingClub by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.