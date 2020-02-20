LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.27. LGL Group shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 115,695 shares traded.

Get LGL Group alerts:

In other LGL Group news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $46,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,671 shares of company stock worth $336,048 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of LGL Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.