Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBTYK. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 194,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,597. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

