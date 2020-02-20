Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,197 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPT. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,283,000 after acquiring an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 369,221 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 821,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,192,000 after buying an additional 348,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,689,000 after buying an additional 152,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

