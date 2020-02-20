Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,320 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,309. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $116.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

