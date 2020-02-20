Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,774 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 303,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $19,271,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $1,462,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

