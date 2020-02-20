Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,379. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

