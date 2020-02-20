Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,666 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,168. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

