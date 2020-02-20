Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.86. The company had a trading volume of 986,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,099. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $263.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.