Lido Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 794,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,694. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

