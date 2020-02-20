Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,838 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,218 shares of company stock worth $12,038,854 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

FTNT traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.14. 896,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

