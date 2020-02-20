Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 500 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $10,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $10,080.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $10,060.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Mark Palamountain sold 100 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.
Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,775. Limoneira has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $389.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.