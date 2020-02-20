Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 500 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $10,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 500 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $10,060.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mark Palamountain sold 100 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Shares of LMNR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,775. Limoneira has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $389.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

