Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

LECO stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88.

In related news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $13,987,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 23.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

