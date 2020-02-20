Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 146.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.12. 89,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

