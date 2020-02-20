Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,450 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 71.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,547,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,462. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

