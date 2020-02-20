Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 122,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

