Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,806,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $302.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,905. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.