Lincoln National Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 201,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,295. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $184.04 and a one year high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

