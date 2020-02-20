Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,725 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,349. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,005 shares of company stock worth $13,829,763 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

