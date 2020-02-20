Lincoln National Corp Purchases 8,776 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 569.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $31.77. 5,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

