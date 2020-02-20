Liquidity Network Trading Up 34.1% This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $968,482.00 and approximately $74,641.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.02992139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00145618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 381.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

