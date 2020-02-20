Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 68 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65.13 ($0.86).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.44 ($0.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.99. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

