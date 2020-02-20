Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,383,137 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 7,797,916 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $2.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,317 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,669,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 219,524 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

