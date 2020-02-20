LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:SCD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 2,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $36,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

