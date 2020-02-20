LockTrip Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $19,197.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004731 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc, YoBit, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

